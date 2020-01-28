Siddipet: Preparations on for first convocation at SKLTSHU

Siddipet: In-charge Vice Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) C Partha Sarathi hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, at Mulugu (Village and Mandal), Siddipet on Sunday.

Later, he held a meeting with the university officials in his chamber and discussed preparatory details of conduct of first convocation of SKLTSHU. A GO and gazette notification was already released notifying the conduct of first convocation of SKLTSHU during the second fortnight of March-2020 at PJTSAU auditorium. The exact date of convocation will be communicated soon.

As part of this, he has given a call to all the students of SKLTHSU who have obtained the provisional degree certificate (UG/PG/PhD) from 01-05-2016 to 31-10-2019 are only eligible to receive their degrees and instructed them to visit the university website www.skltshu.ac.in from 29-01-2020.