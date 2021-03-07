Siddipet: Taskforce police seize Rs 66 lakh from RMP doctor's house

The taskforce police on Saturday seized Rs 66.11 lakh from the residence of an RMP doctor, Koda Anjaneyulu in Vinayaknagar of Husnabad in Siddipet.

On a specific information, the task force and civil police jointly laid the raids led by ACP Mahender.

ACP Mahender said that they have seized Rs 66,11,100 from the doctor's house and handed over the money to IT officials. The cash was seized after the doctor failed to produce the valid documents pertaining to the cash.

The authorities said that it is yet to known where the money came from. The RMP doctor was taken into custody and is being questioned by the police.