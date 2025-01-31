Siddipet Woman on Ventilator in Hyderabad with Guillain-Barre Signs

A woman from Siddipet district has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad with symptoms consistent with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder. Medical sources indicate that she is in critical condition and is currently on ventilator support.

The suspected case in Hyderabad follows a recent surge in GBS cases reported in Pune. The disorder, which affects the nervous system, often emerges as a post-infection complication, typically appearing between two to six weeks after an initial bacterial or viral illness.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is known to cause rapid onset muscle weakness, numbness, and in some cases, paralysis. Patients often experience limb weakness, and some may report digestive issues such as diarrhea prior to developing neurological symptoms. The condition is rare but can lead to severe complications if not promptly treated.

Health experts highlight that GBS is not contagious and does not spread from person to person. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that while cases have been observed in both pediatric and young adults, the syndrome does not have the potential to escalate into an epidemic or pandemic.

“The specific cause of the rise in cases in Pune is still under investigation. Most individuals diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome recover fully after receiving appropriate medical care,” ICMR noted in a statement.

Doctors treating the Hyderabad patient are monitoring her condition closely. Health authorities have advised people to remain cautious and seek medical attention if they experience sudden muscle weakness or other unusual neurological symptoms.