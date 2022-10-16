  • Menu
Sigh of relief: GHMC swings into action to fill potholes in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Commuters and residents of Ameerpet, Leelanagar have been finding it difficult to travel on the shoddy state of roads as the entire stretch was filled with potholes and sewage water.

However, taking a serious note on the photo feature on the bad state of roads in the city published by The Han India on October 13 (Come to Ameerpet, for a bumpy ride), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation On Saturday inspected the roads and made out action plans to re-carpet the road. Swift action was taken on the issue and the roads were re-carpeted on Sunday.

