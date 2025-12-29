Significant drop in crime rate across Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Police Commissioner Gaush Alam stated that excellent results have been achieved in crime control for the year 2025 within the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits.

He released the annual report at a press conference held at the Commissionerate office. The CP revealed that compared to last year (2024), there has been a significant decrease of 16.84 percent in the total number of crimes this year. Specifically, grave crimes decreased by 9.09 percent, and crimes against women declined by 5.18 percent. He stated that a 24 percent increase was achieved in the recovery of property crimes, and property worth Rs. 2.04 crore was recovered.

The CP mentioned that the district police are dealing strictly with cybercrimes. This year, 2,437 complaints were received, of which 280 cases were registered, and Rs 1.10 crore was returned to the victims. More than 500 lost mobile phones were recovered through the CEIR portal and handed over to the victims. The CP stated that SHE Teams and Bharosa Centers worked actively with the aim of ensuring the safety of women and children. As part of controlling human trafficking, nine victims were safely rescued.

In addition, 29 kg of ganja was seized as part of efforts to create a drug-free society, and 170 cases were registered against illegal sand transportation.

Nearly 3.83 lakh e-challans were issued for traffic rule violations, and 17,491 cases were registered using laser guns, resulting in a slight decrease in road accidents. "With people-friendly policing and the use of modern technology, we will make Karimnagar an even safer city," affirmed the CP. Additional DCPs Venkataramana and Bheem Rao, ACPs Venkataswamy and Vijayakumar, Reserve Inspector Kiran Kumar, and several other officers and staff participated in the programme.