Silent revolution on in State for change of guard, claims Kishan

Hyderabad: State BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that a silent revolution is on in Telangana for a change of guard and in favour of the party after it released the election manifesto.

Addressing media here, he said the party is getting a good response from the public, and that it has intensified the campaigning.

Reddy said after releasing the manifesto, several sections are coming close to the party, particularly oppressed and Dalits. “BRS has failed to implement promises it made to people in the last two elections. Anguished, people are not allowing BRS campaign vehicles to enter their villages, besides, openly questioning them about not making dalits the CM as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BRS is facing a tough time with people expressing their anger over non-fulfilment of promises of farm loan waiver, problems with the Dharani, not filling posts.

" We are confident of coming to power,” he asserted, adding both the Congress and BRS have failed to reach aspirations of people. “People are not trusting the Congress, its guarantees as it has failed to implement them in both in Karnataka and HP. It is not committed for development of Telangana.”

He said the party will stand by its word, recalling how the Centre, under PM Modi, withstood all the international pressures and undid Article 370 and the Triple Talaq case. “We have addressed all sections in our manifesto. We will extend good governance with transparency to people. Congress in the name of JalaYagnam and BRS in the name of Kaleshwaram have looted the State. We will order an inquiry by retired SC judge on all corruption cases on coming to power,” Reddy said. He insisted that ‘double engine sarkar’ is needed in Telangana for speedy development of national highways, health, education and infrastructure.

The Union minister claimed the BRS government was unable to pay wages on first every month to employees. It could not run without selling liquor or selling lands. If the Congress comes to power the State will collapse completely. It is only the Modi government which has been offering 80,000 to one lakh jobs every month to unemployed.

He promised "we will commence filling jobs transparently within six months after coming to power. Salaries for sanitation workers to the CS will be credited by first every month. Rs. 3,100 MSP will be paid for paddy. In addition to offering Rs. 18,000 subsidy on fertiliser, we will extend a Rs. 2,500 input subsidy; a desi cow will be given to very farmer. ‘Religious reservations will be scrapped as they are unconstitutional. VAT will be reduced on petrol and diesel’.