Live
- Pakistan Foreign Secretary in Bangladesh for first bilateral talks in 15 years
- Murshidabad violence: West Bengal Police form nine-member SIT
- IGU organises national squad camp as preparation for upcoming international events
- ‘The little bloke was tremendous’, Ponting lauds Chahal for role in record-breaking win
- Kerala: Will win Nilambur by-election, claims Congress leader
- India face Canada, Nigeria in seven-nation race to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
- Finland President dials PM Modi, discusses ongoing collaborations in digitalization, mobility
- SCMF must adopt professional approach, says Maha minister
- Raj Tarun’s Parents Protest at Lavanya’s House as Property Dispute and Legal Tensions Rise
- High inflation eroded purchasing power, hit households’ savings before 2014: Centre
Singareni begins coal mining outside Telangana for the first time, CM Revanth Reddy hails milestone
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has praised Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for launching coal mining operations beyond the state for the first time in its 130-year history
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has praised Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for launching coal mining operations beyond the state for the first time in its 130-year history. He described the move as a historic and commendable achievement that marks a new chapter for the organisation.
SCCL has commenced mining activities in the Naini coal block located in Odisha’s Angul district, after securing all the required permissions. The Chief Minister noted that the company, which has long illuminated Telangana through its mining efforts, is now setting a golden path for future generations by expanding its reach.
Calling it a proud moment in Telangana’s journey, Mr Reddy congratulated the Singareni organisation and highlighted the significance of this development as a lasting milestone in the state’s industrial progress.