Singareni begins coal mining outside Telangana for the first time, CM Revanth Reddy hails milestone

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has praised Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for launching coal mining operations beyond the state for the first time in its 130-year history. He described the move as a historic and commendable achievement that marks a new chapter for the organisation.

SCCL has commenced mining activities in the Naini coal block located in Odisha’s Angul district, after securing all the required permissions. The Chief Minister noted that the company, which has long illuminated Telangana through its mining efforts, is now setting a golden path for future generations by expanding its reach.

Calling it a proud moment in Telangana’s journey, Mr Reddy congratulated the Singareni organisation and highlighted the significance of this development as a lasting milestone in the state’s industrial progress.