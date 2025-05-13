Singareni CMD receives ‘IIIE Performance Excellence’ award

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE) has announced the ‘Performance Excellence Award’ to N Balaram, Chairman and MD of Singareni.

The award was presented at the 25th National Chief Executive Officers’ conference held in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Sunday evening.

Bhaskar, Administrative Manager and IIIE National Council Member, received the award on behalf of the company’s CMD.

Later, it was presented by the Executive Director of the company, Coal Moment, SDM Subhani, and the Administrative Manager, Bhaskar, at Singareni Bhavan on Monday.

The organisers shared that the award was announced after considering factors, such as the innovative projects launched by Singareni in the financial year 2024-25, the provision of free accident insurance of Rs 1 crore for the welfare of workers, the initiative taken for the launch of the Naini project in Odisha for the first time in Singareni’s history, and taking Singareni forward in the field of conventional energy resources.

Meanwhile, Balaram expressed his happiness over the performance excellence award for the company. He said that this award is a recognition of the hard work of every employee.