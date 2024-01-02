Singareni CMD Sridhar transferred, finance director assigned additional charge

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar has been transferred. The government ordered to report in the general administration department. In his place, Singareni Finance Director N. Balaram has been assigned additional responsibilities as CMD.

It may be recalled that Sridhar took charge as Singareni CMD on January 1, 2015. This made him the longest person in the history of the organization for 9 years.

However, the Telangana upon recognising the continuation of a single person as MD for a long time transferred him.