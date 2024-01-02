  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Singareni CMD Sridhar transferred, finance director assigned additional charge

Singareni CMD Sridhar transferred, finance director assigned additional charge
x
Highlights

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar has been transferred. The government ordered to report in the general administration department....

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar has been transferred. The government ordered to report in the general administration department. In his place, Singareni Finance Director N. Balaram has been assigned additional responsibilities as CMD.

It may be recalled that Sridhar took charge as Singareni CMD on January 1, 2015. This made him the longest person in the history of the organization for 9 years.

However, the Telangana upon recognising the continuation of a single person as MD for a long time transferred him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X