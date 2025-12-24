Singareni must go beyond coal to remain competitive: Bhatti

Sathupalli: StateDeputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday said the State government is drawing up comprehensive plans to ensure that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) grows into a globally competitive enterprise by expanding beyond coal mining into critical and rare earth minerals, power generation and green energy.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Singareni General Manager’s office at Sathupalli on Tuesday Bhatti Vikramarka said limiting Singareni only to coal production could pose challenges to its long-term sustainability in a rapidly changing and highly competitive energy market.

He noted that coal mining, once restricted to public sector undertakings, has now opened up to private players through auctions, with global companies participating and coal imports adding to competition.

In this scenario, he said, a historic organisation like Singareni, which has completed 136 years, must adapt and strengthen its market position.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is encouraging Singareni to participate in auctions for blocks related to rare earth and critical minerals such as lithium, graphite and copper, in addition to coal.

He said expert consultations and global tenders were undertaken to identify suitable regions and opportunities for expansion.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the Telangana government has prepared plans to ensure that all coal blocks in the state are secured by Singareni, while the company will also compete for coal blocks in other states.

Highlighting the company’s role in power generation, he said Singareni supplies coal to thermal power plants within Telangana as well as to other states.

He added that Singareni has expanded into power generation, including large-scale thermal power production at Jaipur, where the Rajasthan government has partnered with SCCL for 800 MW capacity.

He said Singareni is also moving into green energy sectors such as solar, floating solar, pumped storage, battery storage and hydrogen. A joint venture with the Rajasthan government for 1,500 MW of solar power generation is in the pipeline, he added.

He said Singareni has already secured tenders for gold and copper mining in Karnataka, marking its entry into non-coal mineral extraction.

Stating that nearly 85,000 employees depend on Singareni for their livelihoods, Bhatti Vikramarka said the state government is closely examining market changes and framing policies to ensure the company remains profitable and competitive.

He said protecting the interests of Singareni and strengthening its future was a collective responsibility, adding that workers must also continuously upgrade their skills to meet future challenges.

Bhatti Vikramarka said Singareni’s entry into its 137th year marked an important milestone not only for Telangana but for the country, as the organisation continues to expand across multiple sectors.