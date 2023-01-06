Singareni power station ranked No 1 in country

Khammam: The Singareni Thermal Power Station ( STPS) Pegadapalli (Jaipur) in Mancheriyal district run by the SCCL again has been ranked number one in the list of top 25 thermal power plants in the country by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) with the highest PLF of 91.15 percent.

This is the second time in this financial year that the STPS has achieved this position, surpassing the PLFs of over 250 public and private thermal power plants in the country. In the list of 25 best plants published by CEA, no other public or private thermal plant from the two Telugu States found a place.

In a statement issued by the company on Thursday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar expressed happiness and congratulated the employees. He called upon the employees to continue the same trend and work with dedication in meeting the electricity needs of the State. He informed, on orders of CM KCR the company is working for setting up another 800 mega watt thermal power plant.