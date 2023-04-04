Singareni to cut cost, amp up productivity

Khammam: Singareni Colliries Company (SCCL) CMD N Sridhar has asked officials to reduce cost of production and increased productivity.

Sridhar chaired a review meeting with the company's directors, advisors and general managers of all areas at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said that in the next five years, the public sector coal production companies will face a tough competition with the private coal production companies, and to face this, the cost of production should be drastically reduced and the productivity should be increased.

He said that the cost of production per ton in underground mines has reached 8,000 at present and he ordered that special efforts should be made to reduce it as much as possible.

Where there is an opportunity for production, more attention should be paid to increase the production.

Sridhar said achieving the target production from the four new open cast mines, to be started this year, is most important for the company to achieve its target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production in the financial year 2023-24.

He congratulated the GMs, workers and officials while expressing his joy on the achievement of 671 lakh tonnes coal production and 418 million cubic meters of overburden in five areas and 11 open cast mines during the last financial year.

He congratulated officials for achieving more than 100 percent production targets in 8 underground mines.

He asked them to work with the same spirit to achieve the target of 750 lakh tonnes of coal production in this financial year.

He said that the production of 104 lakh tonnes of coal from the Naini open cast mine in Odisha State, VK open cast mine in Kottagudem, JK OC expansion mine in Yellandhu area and Goleti OC, which have all the permissions for this huge achievement, will be very important.

He said that all permissions have been obtained for the Naini coal block and if the State government officials cooperate more, there is a possibility of producing 60 lakh tonnes of coal this year, 100 lakh tonnes next year and 150 lakh tonnes per year thereafter.

He also said that almost all the permits have been obtained for the VK open cast in Kottagudem and forest permits are also coming, so at least 30 lakh tonnes of coal production should be achieved annually.

The JK OC expansion mine in Illandu area is expected to produce at least 10 lakh tonnes of coal by the end of this year. Goleti stated that 4 lakh tonnes of production should be achieved from OC he added.

He said that the four mines related to Singareni, which have been put up for auction by the Central government, are also being re-allocated to Singareni.

CMD Sridhar said that there are all possibilities to achieve the milestone of 800 lakh tonnes of production and turnover of 50 thousand crores in the next three years.

Directors and GM's of the company were attended in the meeting.