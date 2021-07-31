Singareni will protect Ramappa temple

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries management on Friday clarified that it was committed to protect the heritage structure of the Ramappa temple in Mulugu district. It denied that there was a danger to the structure by mining activity at the Venkatapur area.

"There is no danger from this site and surface mining at Venkatapur, as it is at proposal stage.

No decision has been taken yet," the Singareni officials informed. They also stated that through a scientific approach and study the works to be taken up will not harm other structures.

Based on the directions of the government the Singareni will go ahead with any other mining activity and action plan, the SCCL officials stated. "Only if the government instructs the Singareni will take any action and not cause damage to any structure," they clarified. The management stated that the mining activity will be taken up only as per existing procedures and norms without causing harm or damage to any assets, historic structures.

