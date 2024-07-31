Singareni workers demand 35% share in company’s profits

Srirampur: The Singareni Collieries Workers Union, affiliated with AITUC, held a gate meeting at the RK 7 mine on Tuesday, demanding immediate payment of a 35% profit share to workers.

Vasireddy Seetharamaiah, the state president of the union, said that the company should immediately release the annual profits of 35% to the workers. He also demanded that the management recognise the union and issue a recognition certificate, which has been pending for seven months. He said that the delay in recognition is affecting the workers’ issues. Seetharamaiah also demanded that the State government release the pending dues of Rs 2,700 crore to Singareni Collieries.

He said that the company can start new mines only if the State government releases the pending dues.

The meeting was attended by union officials and mining workers.