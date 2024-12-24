Singireddy criticises CM Revanth

Wanaparthy: Former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing the government of incompetence in failing to complete the remaining 10% of the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy project, even though 90% was already completed.

Reddy held a press meet at his residence, stating that the credit for completing irrigation projects in the combined Palamuru district and providing irrigation water to lakhs of acres goes to former CM K Chandrashekar Rao. He explained the hardships farmers face due to lack of irrigation water, farmer loan waiver, and the ‘RythuBharosa’ scheme. For the Yasangi season, he urged the Irrigation minister to take responsibility for informing farmers in advance about the availability and storage levels of water for irrigation through the combined Palamuru project. He highlighted that despite record rainfall, with 35 days of uninterrupted rain leading to floods, nearly 25–30 tmcft went into the sea.

He criticised the government’s lack of knowledge about water conservation, accusing it of failing to convene an Irrigation Board meeting. Instead, they issued a statement through a deputy, claiming there is no water in Jurala and that water can only be supplied up to Ramanpadu.

Reddy described the Kodangal lift irrigation scheme from Jurala as ill-conceived and short-sighted. He stated that there is no need for stubbornness about who gets credit for providing water from the projects initiated by KCR; instead, officials should think in favour of the people. Reddy concluded by advising the government to focus on creating additional reservoirs under the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation and conducting proper inspection of the Palamuru–Rangareddy tunnels and reservoirs to resolve water issues for people.