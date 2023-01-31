Singireddy lays stone for check dams

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of check dams, Rythu Vedika, and buildings for Munnurukapu, Sagara, SC, Salivahana, Yadava, Rajaka, Valmiki, fishermen communities, besides Mahila Samakhya, double bedroom houses and health sub-centre in Chityal village of Wanaparthy mandal.

he said water resources are being given first priority in Telangana. "CM KCR is building huge projects with a long-term plan, reviving ponds and constructing check dams on flowing streams and bends. KCR took the initiative to take advantage of the State's geographical location and to squeeze out every drop of water. This is an innovative experiment in the country Itself."

He stated that the Kaleshwaram, Sitaramasagar, Palamuru - Rangareddy and Dindi lift schemes have been constructed as part of effort to utilise river waters. "Construction of check dams is going on to keep every stream and bend alive. As many as 15 check dams have been constructed in Wanaparthy constituency. "Each check dam is equal to a pond. On an average a check dam irrigates 1,000-1,500 acres. During this rainy season, paddy was grown in 98,000 acres in Wanaparthy constituency alone."