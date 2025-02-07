Sink differences, focus on polls

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a potential surge of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy has urged the party legislators to set aside internal differences and focus on securing a sweeping victory in the upcoming MLC and local body elections.

Addressing MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at the MCR HRD Institute, Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for unity among the leaders.

He cautioned the party legislators against airing grievances in public and advised them to resolve the issues through consultation with ministers.

If necessary, he assured them that they could escalate unresolved matters to him, and if further intervention was required, they were free to approach the party high command.

With the BRS deciding not to contest the MLC elections, Revanth noted that the primary battle would be between the Congress and the BJP. He urged the party members not to underestimate the opponents and to leverage key Congress initiatives such as the caste census and SC categorization to strengthen the party position. He also warned that while the BRS is not contesting, it might still engage in a negative campaign against government’s schemes, which the Congress must counter effectively.

The Chief Minister called upon the party MLAs and leaders to intensify grassroots campaign, reaching out to voters at the village and mandal level to highlight government’s achievements. He assured that the party would implement 46% reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs) in the local body polls.

Revanth also underscored the significance of the upcoming public meetings in Gajwel and Suryapet later this month. Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Suryapet gathering, focusing on the caste census, while AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will highlight SC categorization at the Gajwel event. Additionally, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud sought a detailed report from MLA Anirudh Reddy regarding his complaint of mistreatment by a minister.