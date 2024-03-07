Sinking Of Kaleshwaram Piers: NDSA puts Irrigation babus on tenterhooks

Hyderabad: With the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) Expert Committee initiating the probe into the irregularities in the construction of Medigadda barrage and damage to Medigadda and Annaram barrages, state irrigation officials are now on tenterhooks as the team, which has arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, made it clear that they would be questioning the officials thoroughly on the issue.

The team will be visiting the barrages on Thursday for on-the-spot study of the damage to the barrages and will examine the quality of the construction. The allegations have been that the construction was sub-standard.

The officials sought every little detail that was available with the officials pertaining to damage to the piers, construction works and standards that were followed by the agencies that built the projects. The NDSA committee is headed by former chairman of Central Water Commission J Chandrasekhar.

The NDSA team on Wednesday held a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and officials of the Irrigation department. The NDSA committee responded to the request of the government to give a preliminary report on the damage to the barrage and what temporary measures need to be taken before the arrival of the monsoon.

Based on the interim report, the government will decide on the measures to be taken to repair the barrages.

Officials at all levels have been directed to provide all documents and information asked by the NDSA committee. Strict action against anyone who does not cooperate with the NDSA committee and hides documents will be initiated. Most of the senior irrigation officials who were part of the team worked for the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift scheme. Their active role in the construction of the barrages will be ascertained and hold them responsible in case they failed to discharge their duties sincerely, officials said.

According to Uttam Kumar Reddy, the committee will visit all the three damaged barrages and would use the most advanced technology for conducting necessary tests so that it would become easy to decide what kind of repairs need to be taken up to put the barrages back to use. Accompanied with Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary Prashanth Patil, ENC (Irrigation) Anil, and others officials, the Irrigation Minister also gave a detailed PowerPoint Presentation to the Expert Committee on the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

