Sircilla: Handloom industry owner comes forward to help weavers

Sircilla: Responding to the news report 'Weavers remain hungry as handlooms fall silent' published on The Hans India on Tuesday (April 7) elevating the problems of handloom workers during the lockdown, the owners of a few handloom industries came forward to help their workers.



The report stated that in the wake of lockdown due to Covid-19, hundreds of power looms were closed and thousands

of handloom workers are left without money to look after their families.

Gajula Narayana, owner of a handloom industry, distributed Rs 1,500 each to 18 workers working in his handloom industry and a package including 15 kg rice, two kg pulses, 1 litre oil, tamarind and other

essential items in Sircilla on Tuesday. He also sponsored daily requirements worth Rs 60,000 to about 37 migrant workers, who were stuck in Sircilla town and facing hardships, which were distributed by Handloom and Textile Industries Department Additional Director V Ashok Rao.

Ashok Rao appealed the owners of other handloom industries to come forward by taking G Narayana as inspiration and help those, working in their respective industries and cloth manufacturing industries during this lockdown period.