Sircilla student receives NSS National Award from Prez Murmu

Rajanna Sircilla: Vangapalli Manisaivarma, a final-year CSE student from CMR Engineering College and a native of Namilikondapalli village in Vemulawada Rural mandal in the district, has been honoured with the National NSS Award by President Droupadi Murmu. The award was presented at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Manisaivarma received the recognition for his outstanding contribution to the National Service Scheme (NSS) during the academic year 2022–23. He has actively worked to raise awareness among rural communities about various government welfare schemes, promoted environmental protection by planting 504 saplings, donated blood twice, and participated in over 40 health and vaccination camps.

In recognition of his service, he was presented with the NSS Award, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and a certificate of appreciation.