Sircilla: Traders ask Centre to withdraw 12% GST on textile

Sircilla: Sircilla Textile Industries United Forum (STIUF) leaders have demanded the Central government to immediately withdraw the hike in GST imposed on the textile industry.

In support of their demand, the forum members staged a dharna at Gandhi Chowk here on Monday. Sircilla Municipal Council Chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani who took part in the protest, spoke on the occasion and described the Centre's decision as unfortunate. She said it was sad that the Centre has increased the current 5 per cent GST tax on the textile industry to 12 per cent and that could jeopardise the survival of the textile industry. The textile industry is the second largest employer after agriculture in the country.

Kala Chakrapani said that the tax levied by the Central government on dyes previously linked to the textile industry was abolished after the MLC elect L Ramana fought with the government when he was an MP.

In the same vein, she said a struggle in a peaceful way should be launched till the 12% GST tax on the textile industry is withdrawn for the welfare of thousands of families who depend on the textile industry for their livelihood.

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar should persuade the Centre to withdraw the 12% GST on the textile industry and exempt the textile industry from the GST tax system completely, she said.

Protests would be held till December 29. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao have been working for the welfare of handloom workers with many schemes, she said. TRS state secretary Guduri Praveen, Padmashali Union State vice president Lagishetti Srinivas and TRS town president Jindam Chakrapani, municipal vice chairman Manche Srinivas, Sircilla Handloom Traders Association president Rapelli Lakshminarayana and others were present.