Sirpur Paper Mill management condemns lorry operators’ strike

Kagaznagar: Sirpur Paper Mill management has condemned strike of truck operators demanding increase in charges.

Speaking to media persosn, MS Giri, General Manager of Sirpur Paper Mill said that the mill which had been lying sick for many years was revived in 2018 with an investment of Rs 971 crore in 2018 and over 2, 500 families are dependent on the same. If the strike continues the parties may cancel their orders and the mill will suffer huge losses.

In such a situation, the strike of truck operators is very painful and condemnable as 2,500 families are getting employment.

He said it is not proper on the part of the lorry operators, who are supposed to transport consignment of papers to different parts of the country, have stopped loaded 37 lorries for almost 12 days in front of the association office demanding higher charges.

The representatives of the lorry association said that the mill owners were paying rents higher than the market rate to the local lorry owners and they were paying more rents than ITC and built companies. He disclosed that the agreements between the Lorry Association and the mill owners have been placed in the presence of the government officials and the officials are also negotiating. He expressed his concern that the management has not increased the rents and if the problem gets complicated, there may be situations where the mill has to be shutdown.