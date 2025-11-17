Sirpur (U) shivers at seven degrees!

Asifabad: Intensecold temperatures have gripped the district at once with night temperature dropping to the lowest level here. People are facing difficulties as the temperature dropped below 10 degrees in many mandals. The situation has become especially dire in the agency mandals of Sirpur (U), Tiryani, and Kerameri mandals of the district.

Notably, the Meteorological department has also issued an orange alert for Telangana in view of the cold wave. While the temperature in Sirpur (U) mandal fell to 7.4 degrees on Sunday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees in Ginnedari village of Tiryani mandal, 9.5 degrees in Tiryani center, and 9.5 degrees in Kerameri. Similarly, minimum temperature of 10 to 12 degrees is being recorded in the remaining mandals along with the district center.

Due to the severity of the cold, people are hesitant to go out after 7 pm. With businesses closing at 8 pm, the streets are deserted. Meanwhile, a thick fog is blanketing the area until 9 am.

Moreover, with the cold and strong winds, people are reportedly falling ill. Elderly and children are suffering from coughs, colds, and fevers and hospitals are overflowing with patients. Heaters are being installed in homes to avoid catching cold.

As a precaution, everyone is wearing woollen clothes when going out. Doctors advised the elderly and children to be careful about their health in the face of severe cold. They recommended that drinking hot water can prevent illness.