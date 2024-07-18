SLBC meeting on Farm loan waiver begins

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held the SLBC meeting ( State Level Bankers Committee ) to review the release of funds in the bank accounts of farmers under the Farm loan waiver scheme which has been launched today.

The Finance Minister instructed the bankers to ensure no diversion of funds meant for farm loan waiver for other purposes.

The government already instructed the banks to deposit the funds in farmers bank accounts by 4 pm today.

In the first installment, the government announced the waiver of Rs one lakh farm loans.