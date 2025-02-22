SLBC tunnel roof collapses in Nagarkurnool, KTR accused govt.

An accident in the SLBC tunnel has led to a dramatic roof collapse at the 14-kilometre mark on the left side, resulting in the entrapment of several workers. The incident occurred near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district at 8:30 am on Saturday.

At the time of the collapse, 50 workers were present in the tunnel. Thankfully, 43 managed to escape to safety. However, eyewitnesses report that seven individuals remain trapped inside, including Gurjeet Singh, Sanneet Singh, Manoj Rubena, Sandeep, Santosh, Srinivasulu, and Jatka Hiran.

Rescue teams successfully extracted three of the trapped workers, who have since been rushed to Genco Hospital in Srisailam for medical attention. Ongoing rescue operations are focused on locating and saving the remaining four individuals, raising growing concerns among their worried families.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy is on site, closely monitoring the unfolding situation and coordinating rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the BRS working president K Taraka Ramarao slammed Congress government holding them the responsible of the incident and demanded that the trapped men be rescued as early as possible.