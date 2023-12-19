SLBC tunnel will be completed in three years: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: In a resounding welcome amidst a helicopter shower of rose petals, Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy marked his inaugural visit to Nalgonda after assuming office. Addressing the enthusiastic participants, Komatireddy said he would complete the SLBC tunnel in three years and the Brahmin Vellam project in six months. He also said he would start the construction of Indiramma houses in the next six months. He said two more schemes will be launched on December 28 to celebrate the Congress Foundation Day.

Earlier, the Minister was greeted by enthusiastic party activists and supporters from the Nalgonda constituency, who turned out in large numbers to witness the grand procession that spanned from the Marriguda by-pass road to his camp office in Nalgonda.

Addressing the crowd, Venkat Reddy expressed his commitment to wipe away the tears of every poor person. Houtlined a vision for the next five years, assuring that the Congress government would fulfill its promises without fail. He underscored a commitment to eradicate hooliganism and rowdyism in Nalgonda, ensuring a safer environment for its residents.

Venkat Reddy assured round-the-clock accessibility to the people, providing specific locations for public interaction, including his quarters in Ministers Quarters and his office on the 5th floor in the Secretariat.

Highlighting the importance of irrigation projects, the Minister promised the completion of all such initiatives in the district. The Minister affirmed the Congress government’s commitment to justice for all communities, promising to close belt shops and eliminate ganja gangs.

In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to those who supported him, acknowledging a significant majority of more than 50,000 votes. Bhongir MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Party Town President Gummala Mohan Reddy, Nalgonda Municipal Vice-Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, and other Congress leaders participated in the rally.