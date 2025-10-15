SLP In SC On HC Stay On BC Reservation: State seeks early hearing

Hyderabad: The state government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the Telangana High Court that stayed Government Order (GO) No 9, which enhanced reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies from 25 per cent to 42 per cent.

Lawyers, representing the state government, made a mention before the Supreme Court registry seeking an early hearing of the SLP on Thursday or Friday. In its response, the registry assured that the matter would be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

It may be recalled that the High Court had granted interim stay on 42 per cent BC quota order on October 9. Consequently, the ongoing local body election process came to a standstill.

Meanwhile, state PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government has approached the apex court to secure a relief from the High Court stay and get the green signal to implement 42 per cent BC reservation in the local body elections.

Earlier, he held a series of meetings with legal experts, including Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi in New Delhi. He apprised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the party high command about the progress on filing SLP in the apex court and the prospects of getting relief from there.

All the relevant documents, mainly the related GOs and caste survey outcome to support the demand for enhancing BC reservation have also been submitted to the Congress high command.

A group of ministers from the BC community is to leave for New Delhi within two days and be present in the apex court on the day of the hearing of the case. Revanth Reddy is also likely to go to Delhi and meet the counsels and party leadership on Wednesday or Thursday after the Cabinet meeting.