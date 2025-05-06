Small Earthquake Felt in Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad

A small earthquake happened in parts of Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad on Monday at 6:50 PM.

The earthquake was 3.8 in strength and happened 10 km deep underground.

This kind of earthquake is not very strong. People can feel it, but it usually does not cause much damage.

People in Jannaram, Luxettipet, Kaddampeddur, Khanapur, and Goleti said they felt the ground shake for 2 to 3 seconds. Many people ran outside because they were scared. Some said that utensils and crackers fell from shelves.

A few months ago, on December 4, small tremors were also felt in nearby areas like

Jaipur, Kasipet, Dandepalli, Bejjur, Koutala, and Wankidi.











