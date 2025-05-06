  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Small Earthquake Felt in Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Small Earthquake Felt in Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad
x
Highlights

A minor 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Telangana on Monday evening. People in several towns felt the tremors for a few seconds and ran out of their homes in fear. No major damage was reported.

A small earthquake happened in parts of Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad on Monday at 6:50 PM.

The earthquake was 3.8 in strength and happened 10 km deep underground.

This kind of earthquake is not very strong. People can feel it, but it usually does not cause much damage.

People in Jannaram, Luxettipet, Kaddampeddur, Khanapur, and Goleti said they felt the ground shake for 2 to 3 seconds. Many people ran outside because they were scared. Some said that utensils and crackers fell from shelves.

A few months ago, on December 4, small tremors were also felt in nearby areas like

Jaipur, Kasipet, Dandepalli, Bejjur, Koutala, and Wankidi.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick