Smooth Conduct of Group-3 Exams with Strict Security Measures: Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: To ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission Group-3 exam, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh held a training session on Tuesday at the Integrated District Office Complex conference hall for Chief Superintendents, Department Officers, Route Officers, Flying Squads, and Police Officers.

The Collector outlined detailed arrangements across 33 centers in the district, where 9,478 candidates are set to appear. he said Exam centers have been established in Nagar Kurnool, Bijnapally, and Telkapally mandal centers. The exams will be held as follows:

November 17 : General Studies and General Ability Paper-1 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and History-Polity-Society Paper-2 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

November 18: Economy and Development Paper-3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Collector emphasized that entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins. All candidates will undergo strict verification, and electronic devices, as well as gold or silver items, will not be permitted inside the exam centers. Only regular wristwatches will be allowed, and provisions for scribes will be made per TGPSC guidelines for visually impaired candidates.

Additionally, Section 144 will be enforced around all exam centers to ensure security. District Additional SP Rameshwar, Degree College Principal Sharma, and other officials attended the session.