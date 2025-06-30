Snakebite victim cured at end-stage condition

Mahabubnagar: Doctors at Ravi Children’s Hospital saved the life of a 7-year-old boy who was brought in a near-death condition following a snakebite. The patient, Srikanth, hailing from Balampet village, Dowlthabad mandal, Vikarabad district, was admitted in a critical state with multiple organ complications. According to hospital authorities, Srikanth was unconscious upon arrival and suffered from severe stomach pain and respiratory failure. With a poor Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score, the condition was identified as Type 2 respiratory failure. He was shifted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and placed on ventilator support. The hospital’s emergency team began treatment with anti-snake venom, intravenous fluids, and other intensive supportive care. Over the next 48 hours, the child responded positively, with significant improvement in ventilator parameters. As his condition stabilized, he was gradually weaned off the ventilator. Though he experienced mild breathing difficulty initially, he recovered quickly and was discharged in a stable condition.

Dr Shekhar, Medical Director of Ravi Children’s Hospital, commended the entire team’s swift action. “The child was in a life-threatening condition when he was brought in. Our PICU team, nurses, and emergency care staff worked around the clock. This case highlights how crucial timely medical intervention is in saving lives, especially in rural snakebite cases,” he said.

The parents of the child thanked the health staff and the doctors for saving their child.