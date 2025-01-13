Soaked in festive cheer

Adilabad : As the Sankranti festival approaches, the festive spirit has filled every home. The holidays have begun and people are flocking to their home towns to celebrate with family and loved ones. A hallmark of the festival is the variety of traditional flour-based dishes, with people lining up at markets to buy flour for preparing delicacies such as chakinalu, garelu, gharjelu, ariselu, boorelu, laddus, and other festive treats. These dishes are enjoyed as part of the grand celebration of Bhogi Sankranti. For children, the holiday provides an opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere by flying kites. The people of Patnam, who have returned to their villages for the occasion, have added to the vibrant celebration.

Sankranti is a festival that brings joy and is steeped in tradition. Celebrated across India, especially in the Telugu states, it spans three days, each symbolising gratitude for the hard work of farmers and the joy of the new harvest. On Bhogi day, the first day, old things are burned to welcome the new year.

Sankranti day, considered the main day, involves wearing new clothes, performing worship, and decorating homes with colourfulmuggu and gombemmas. On the final day, people meet relatives to exchange sweets and pulses, further strengthening bonds and celebrating together.