Live
- Technical issues force Blue Origin to again delay New Glenn rocket launch
- Binny congratulates newly elected BCCI office-bearers Saikia, Bhatia
- Bengal expired saline death case: Two PILs filed, Calcutta HC to hear on Jan 16
- Foreign capital inflows return in Dec, RBI’s easing cycle likely to begin in Feb
- PM Modi inaugurates J&K's Sonamarg tunnel, dedicates it to nation
- Patparganj: Kejriwal approaches EC as Avadh Ojha faces threat of disqualification
- Enhancing career success through communication & EI
- IIT Kanpur develops unique robotic hand exoskeleton
- How sustainability is reshaping culinary careers
- Today's Horoscope for 13 January 2025: Embrace the Daily Insights of Your Zodiac Sign
Just In
Soaked in festive cheer
Kites, baked treats, and more: Celebrations galore at every home!
Adilabad : As the Sankranti festival approaches, the festive spirit has filled every home. The holidays have begun and people are flocking to their home towns to celebrate with family and loved ones. A hallmark of the festival is the variety of traditional flour-based dishes, with people lining up at markets to buy flour for preparing delicacies such as chakinalu, garelu, gharjelu, ariselu, boorelu, laddus, and other festive treats. These dishes are enjoyed as part of the grand celebration of Bhogi Sankranti. For children, the holiday provides an opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere by flying kites. The people of Patnam, who have returned to their villages for the occasion, have added to the vibrant celebration.
Sankranti is a festival that brings joy and is steeped in tradition. Celebrated across India, especially in the Telugu states, it spans three days, each symbolising gratitude for the hard work of farmers and the joy of the new harvest. On Bhogi day, the first day, old things are burned to welcome the new year.
Sankranti day, considered the main day, involves wearing new clothes, performing worship, and decorating homes with colourfulmuggu and gombemmas. On the final day, people meet relatives to exchange sweets and pulses, further strengthening bonds and celebrating together.