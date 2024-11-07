Social justice will be achieved through caste census: Veerlapalli

Shadnagar: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar stated that social justice for everyone can only be achieved through a caste census.

Veerlapalli Shankar launched the comprehensive household survey programme for the caste census, a prestigious initiative by the State government, in Lingareddyguda, Rangapur, Teegapur, Pomalpally, Kondurg, Pedda Elicharla villages, and Shadnagar town on Wednesday.

Addressing gatherings in the town and various villages, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar explained that the Telangana government has undertaken the caste census process to deliver political, governmental welfare, and development benefits. He mentioned that Rahul Gandhi has already stated that the Telangana caste census is a guiding light and a role model for the country.

He expressed sorrow that even after many years of independence, caste discrimination still exists in many villages and towns. He criticised the fact that those who make up only 0.5% of the population have ruled the state for ten years. He pointed out that the lack of unity among BCs has led to their political, social, and economic backwardness.

He shared that, as someone from a backward caste, he had to fight hard politically and, through effort and determination, won as the MLA of Shadnagar.

He explained that the State government has undertaken the comprehensive caste census survey program as promised by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the elections. He expressed happiness over the caste census being conducted, stating that it would allow the implementation of government welfare and development schemes based on the population of respective social groups. He emphasized that the caste census would ensure equal justice for the marginalized and weaker sections.

The event was attended by District Parishad CEO Krishna Reddy, MRO Parthasarathi, Municipal Commissioner Venkanna, Municipal Chairman Narender, Councillor Shravani, Babar Khan, Chendi Tirupatireddy, Konkalla Chennaiah, Challa Srikanth Reddy, Baswam Appa, Lingareddyguda Ashok, and others.