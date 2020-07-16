Solve all pending cases immediately: SP Rahul Hegde

Sircilla: Implement all the pending non-bailable warrants immediately without delay, ordered District Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde. He held a crime review meeting with police personnel of Vemulawada rural sub-division and Boinapally police station at district police office in Sircilla on Wednesday.



Speaking at the meeting, SP Rahul Hegde told the cops to conduct the investigation transparently to ensure that criminals will get punishment and must increase the conviction rate.

He inquired about the details of pending cases and those occurred in June under the limits of both police stations along with the details of grave cases and ST and SC cases.

He also enquired about the working conditions of patrolling and Blue Colts teams.

The SP suggested the officials to create awareness among the people about Dial 100 and to respond immediately to the calls 100 seeking solutions for the problems and to reach the spot in the earliest possible

time. There must be quality investigation and a plan of action in cracking the cases by collecting all the evidence so that the criminal should not escape from the crime.

"All the cases registered in the police stations must be uploaded in CCTNS. Keep tab on illegal transport of sand, gutka and

tobacco products by intensifying vehicle checking and solve all the pending issues as soon as

possible along with taking actions against those who indulge in open drinking, drink and drive, and rash driving cases," he ordered.

Speaking about the missing cases, SP Rahul Hegde suggested the cops, in case of missing case lodged, to collect the photo of the mission person, send it to all police stations and try to trace the missing persons by deploying special police team. Conduct patrolling day and night to keep check on the theft cases,

he added.

DSP Chandrakanth, sub-inspectors Srinivas and Soumya were present along with others in the meeting.