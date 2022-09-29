Solve construction workers woes, Revanth asks govt

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president and party MP A Revanth Reddy has demanded that the State government solve problems of building construction workers in the State.

After receiving a representation from an association of the building construction workers, Revanth demanded the government to increase the accident insurance scheme amount to Rs 10 lakh, besides raising the amount paid to injured workers to Rs 5 lakh. He also demanded the government to pay Rs 5,000 a month till the injured recover completely.

Referring to other demands of the workers, the TPCC chief said the government should provide ESI hospital facility, five percent reservation to workers' children in corporate schools, scholarships to the children, who want to study in foreign countries and Rs 5,000 monthly pension to those above 60 years.

He also demanded the government to provide 10 guntas of land to construction workers in each district and mandal headquarters for constructing their buildings. He said the government should build shelters for workers at all labour 'addas'.

Revanth said the government should issue builder licences to construction workers without charging any fee, besides giving priority to them in sanction of works up to Rs 50 lakh. He said the government should appoint only workers as members of the Building Construction Workers' Welfare Board, instead of outsiders.