Some BRS leaders ‘worried’ to contest on party ticket: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed here on Thursday that some BSR leaders were hesitating to contest on the party ticket in the ensuing elections.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family of looting the State in the name of separate Telangana movement, he said now there is no Telangana in KCR's party. Bandi alleged that the BRS chief sends money bags wherever elections take place in the county. "Fed-up with the eight years of the CM's family rule people of Telangana want a change and BJP is the only alternative to take on the BRS", he asserted. The Karimnagar MP said the State party would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana for the booth committee 'sammelan'.

Responding to a question, Bandi said there is no need for anyone's permission for BJP national organising secretary B L Santosh to visit Hyderabad. The party is focusing to win 90 Assembly seats; it will be targeting and taking up its activities in that direction, he stated.

He claimed that the party has strong candidates in every constituency and dismissed as propaganda that there are no nominees to be fielded in the elections across the constituencies in Telangana.