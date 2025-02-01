Sonia’s remarks on President reflect dynastic arrogance: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP condemned the remarks of Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

Taking to social media handle X, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Congress had opposed President Droupadi Murmu's candidature, referring to her as a "rubber stamp" and Sonia Gandhi had mocked her as a "poor lady".

Further, Congress has repeatedly tried to run down the President and her capabilities solely because she belongs to a tribal community. “This privileged, dynastic, and arrogant mindset is an insult to both the highest constitutional office and India’s tribal community. Attacking a woman president who rose from the grassroots is not only degrading; it’s disgraceful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana State BJP Mahila Morcha chief Dr Shilpa Reddy condemned Sonia Gandhi's comments on President Droupadi Murmu. Sonia Gandhi’s remarks about the President exemplify vulgar politics. Comments such as "boring" and "rubber stamp" attack on our democracy. It is intolerable to belittle the position of the President and insult a tribal woman. Sonia Gandhi should apologise immediately for undermining democratic values,” she said.

“Over the past ten years, the Narendra Modi government has driven the country towards development, implementing various welfare schemes for the poor, women, farmers, and tribal communities. Programmes like Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat have benefited millions. In her speech in the Lok Sabha, the President outlined the welfare programmes initiated for the benefit of the state, the country, and its people. The Bharatiya Janata Party demands that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise to President Droupadi Murmu immediately. Otherwise, we warn that they will face the backlash of the people,” Shilpa Reddy cautioned.