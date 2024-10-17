SOT Raids Kohinoor Milk Products Company, Fake Dairy Products Seized

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted raids on Kohinoor Milk Products Company, located on the outskirts of the city. During the operation, authorities discovered that the company was producing counterfeit milk, paneer, butter, and yogurt.

The company, owned by Gajender Singh, was reportedly manufacturing these products using substandard raw materials. SOT officials arrested Gajender Singh and seized a large quantity of illegal products, including 300 kilograms of paneer and milk powder. Additionally, it was found that the company was using chemicals to prepare sweets like Kalakand.

The raid also led to the confiscation of a significant stockpile of raw materials stored for the production of dairy products. The authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the operations of the Kohinoor company.