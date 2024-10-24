South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar Jain Holds Meeting with MPs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : A meeting led by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain commenced today at the Rail Nilayam with MPs from Telangana and Karnataka. The meeting focused on issues related to railway development in the region.

Among the prominent attendees were Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Suresh Reddy, and MPs Kavya, Raghunandan Rao, and DK Aruna. Discussions centered around improving infrastructure and services within the SCR zone, addressing regional needs, and planning for future railway projects.

This meeting aims to ensure better connectivity and enhance the overall performance of rail services in Telangana and Karnataka under SCR's jurisdiction.