Live
- Afghanistan condemns terror attack in Turkish capital
- Rajasthan bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma for Chorasi Assembly seat
- AP Minister Narayana Reviews on Diarrhea Incident In Anjanapuram colony
- Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah appointed permanent judge in Karnataka HC
- Indonesia prioritises child protection in combatting terrorism
- Large turnout for early voters in US swing state Georgia; focus on economy, people's rights
- BRICS countries voice concern over destructive impact of illegal unilateral coercive measures
- Indians seek lifestyle residences amid govt’s infrastructure push: Economist
- Former Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
- Once Gagangir-type attacks stop, only then statehood can be restored, says J&K BJP leader
Just In
South Central Railway GM Arun Kumar Jain Holds Meeting with MPs in Hyderabad
Highlights
A meeting led by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain commenced today at the Rail Nilayam with MPs from Telangana and Karnataka.
Hyderabad : A meeting led by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain commenced today at the Rail Nilayam with MPs from Telangana and Karnataka. The meeting focused on issues related to railway development in the region.
Among the prominent attendees were Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Suresh Reddy, and MPs Kavya, Raghunandan Rao, and DK Aruna. Discussions centered around improving infrastructure and services within the SCR zone, addressing regional needs, and planning for future railway projects.
This meeting aims to ensure better connectivity and enhance the overall performance of rail services in Telangana and Karnataka under SCR's jurisdiction.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS