Southern States’ meet to broach tax options to shore up tourism industry

Hyderabad: The contentious issues like inter-border tax, high road tax, RTO check posts and having circuit tourism connecting important places in the seven South Indian states will be deliberated in detail by the stakeholders during the ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav 2024’ slated to be held at Bengaluru on June 15 and 16.

The Border tax and road tax has been a contentious issue for too long between the states. The tour operators have been raising their voice against the hefty collection of taxes impacting the travel industry and also the tourism sector, which turned sick due to various factors including COVID. When this was asked, the Karnataka Tourism Department director Ram Prasath Manohar had a detailed overview on the proposed plans under the Dakshin Bharat Utsav coming up in June.

The Karnataka Tourism director said that this was the first-of-its-kind event which they are doing. “It is the first conclave in which we are trying to mobilise all the seven south Indian states for a common collaborative platform for investment property products and services. We will choose states based on the lottery. Every year at the end of the conclave, lottery will be taken up to select the new host other than the home state,” said the director.

When asked about the border taxes, Ram Prasath said, “That is why we are bringing all the seven states’ tourism ministers and secretaries to the conclave for discussion on various issues connected to promoting tourism, be it inter-border taxes, RTO check posts, etc. All these things will be discussed and decided. This is only initiation. There we will discuss and understand the problems being faced right now. We are having a conclave to promote tourism and see how we can solve the problem that includes the inter border taxes.”

The director said that right now they are working on designing a circuit connecting important places in the southern states. “During the conclave we will present circuits, including beaches, temples, pilgrimage and various other kinds of tourism,” he said.

Ram Prasath said that they were expecting tourist investors, travel agents, tour operators, hotel industry representatives in the conclave. “This will grow and bear fruits in about ten years time,” he added.

Talking about collaboration, Ram Prasath said, “We have to culturally connect with each other and should make up our mind for collaboration. It is not about getting more money and investments; it is about showcasing our talent and culture. Like the seven sister states in North India, the south also has seven