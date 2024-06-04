Southwest monsoon enters State; rains predicted for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The Southwest monsoon made its way to Telangana on Monday, with clouds extending over districts such as Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across various parts of the State for three days starting on June 4.

The monsoon that hit the Kerala coast on May 30, reached Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh a day before, and on Monday, clouds hovered around Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda, providing much relief to the people of the State who have faced the scorching summer. Generally, the monsoon enters Telangana during the second week of June, but this time around, the arrival was a week early.

The Meteorological Department has predicted more than normal rainfall this season. With the low pressure area, several parts of Telangana are likely to get moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Met officials have given a forecast that there will be rains in various parts of the State starting Tuesday.

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy are slated to get heavy rainfall in the coming days. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts. Meanwhile, several places in the State received rain on Sunday, bringing down the temperatures.