SP: Awareness effective panacea for cybercrimes

Wanaparthi: A crime review meeting was organised with district police officers by Superintendent J Ranjan Ratan Kumar here on Thursday.

The SP called upon the investigating officers not to spare any efforts by conducting comprehensive inquiries into the crimes so as to deliver justice to the victims. Drawing their attention to the increasing menace of cybercriminals, he stressed on creating awareness in the society so that those fleeced online should approach cops immediately before the crooks erase their footprints online. He urged people to keep abreast of latest trends in cybercrimes and evolving modus operandi of the crooks. He advised them to call the toll-free number 1930 as soon as they lose money to cyber crooks.

Focussing on other crimes, the District Police Head asked the officers to ensure special surveillance on those illegally transporting ganja, and take stringent legal action.

Blue Colts and patrolling personnel should be made use of effectively, he said.

The SP called upon the people to set up CCTV camera systems in their localities as part of the "I am also" programme.

Later, the SP gave away certificates of appreciation to the police officers and staff for their meritorious service in various wings of the department.

Wanaparthi Additional SP Shakir Hussain, Wanaparthi DSP Anand Reddy, DCRB DSP Maheshwar, DCRB CI Srinivasachari, Wanaparthi CI Praveen Kumar, Kottakota CI Srinivasu Reddy, Atmakuru, Ratnam, Wanaparthi Urban SS, Yugandhar Reddy, Wanaparthi Rural SSI Chandra Mohan, and others took part in the meeting.