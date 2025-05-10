SP congratulates Triveni students for excelling in SSC exam results

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju along with CI Venkateswara Rao congratulated Triveni students who showed excellent performance in the 2025 tenth class results.

Triveni - Krishnaveni group of schools Head Gollapudi Jagadish and Principal Srinivas Singh said that these results were achieved as a result of the best efforts of the students with the cooperation of the schoolteachers.

Notably, Triveni School in Bhadradi Kothagudem received 593 marks out of 600 for the SSC examination by their candidate R Rishikashree.

Triveni Director Dr Gollapudi Veerendra Chowdhury, CRO, congratulated the students who achieved the best marks.