Live
- Pak troops moving into forward areas, Indian forces in high state of operational readiness: Govt
- This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
SP congratulates Triveni students for excelling in SSC exam results
Highlights
Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju along with CI Venkateswara Rao congratulated Triveni students who showed excellent...
Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju along with CI Venkateswara Rao congratulated Triveni students who showed excellent performance in the 2025 tenth class results.
Triveni - Krishnaveni group of schools Head Gollapudi Jagadish and Principal Srinivas Singh said that these results were achieved as a result of the best efforts of the students with the cooperation of the schoolteachers.
Notably, Triveni School in Bhadradi Kothagudem received 593 marks out of 600 for the SSC examination by their candidate R Rishikashree.
Triveni Director Dr Gollapudi Veerendra Chowdhury, CRO, congratulated the students who achieved the best marks.
Next Story