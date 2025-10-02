Live
- City reverberates with devotion on Dasara eve
- Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary
- Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary
- CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects
- CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit
- AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum
- CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation
- Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
SP extends Vijayadashami greetings to public
Gadwal: On the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), District Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, extended his heartfelt greetings to the...
Gadwal: On the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), District Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the district, police officers, and staff. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival joyfully and in a safe, harmonious environment.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted Vijayadashami as a symbol of victory over evil forces.
He encouraged citizens to take inspiration from the festival to promote unity and integrity in society.
He also advised festival-goers to enjoy the celebrations in a cheerful and healthy atmosphere, emphasizing the importance of community spirit and mutual respect.
The SP further called on police officials to remain at the forefront of public safety and work in a manner that enhances the prestige of the department.
He also appealed to the public to ensure that all festivities, including the immersion of Durga idols following Navaratri, are conducted peacefully and without disturbance.
SP Rao concluded by wishing everyone a prosperous and safe Vijayadashami, hoping that the festival brings joy, brightness, and success into the lives of all citizens.