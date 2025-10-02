SP extends Vijayadashami greetings to public

Gadwal: On the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), District Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the district, police officers, and staff. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival joyfully and in a safe, harmonious environment.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted Vijayadashami as a symbol of victory over evil forces.

He encouraged citizens to take inspiration from the festival to promote unity and integrity in society.

He also advised festival-goers to enjoy the celebrations in a cheerful and healthy atmosphere, emphasizing the importance of community spirit and mutual respect.

The SP further called on police officials to remain at the forefront of public safety and work in a manner that enhances the prestige of the department.

He also appealed to the public to ensure that all festivities, including the immersion of Durga idols following Navaratri, are conducted peacefully and without disturbance.

SP Rao concluded by wishing everyone a prosperous and safe Vijayadashami, hoping that the festival brings joy, brightness, and success into the lives of all citizens.