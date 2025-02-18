SP Gaikwad Inaugurates Chilling Center in Charakonda Mandal

Nagar kurnool: The Chilling Center established in Jupalli Village under the Auto Union was inaugurated by SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. Expressing happiness over the inauguration, the SP appreciated the initiative and shared valuable suggestions with the Auto Union members.

SP Gaikwad emphasized that no one should drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol. He urged Auto Union members to immediately inform the police if any suspicious person is traveling in their autos. He also reminded them about the importance of adhering to road safety rules and cautioned that over-speeding can lead to fatal consequences, which not only affects the individual but also their family.

During the visit, the SP inspected the Ulpara sand pits in Vanguru Mandal and checked whether the tractors had proper permits. He also visited the Saraband Tanda, a hotspot for accidents near the Kelvakurti Road, and provided guidance to Kelvakurti DSP, CI, and SI officials to take measures to prevent road accidents in that area.

The event was attended by Kelvakurti DSP Venkateshwarlu, CIs Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Nagajuna, SI Shamsuddin, and other police personnel.