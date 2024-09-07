SP Gaikwad Participated in Ganesh Puja

Nagarkurnool: The SP extended Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people of the district.

SP Gaikwad prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people and for the removal of obstacles.

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the police staff installed a Ganesh idol at the local police station premises in the district headquarters of Nagarkurnool. After the installation, the priest conducted the puja ceremoniously. The District SP, Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, attended the event as the chief guest and personally performed the Ganesh puja. He was accompanied by Additional SP CH Rameshwar, DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, RI Jagan and Raghava rao, RSI kalyan , Si Govaradhan and other senior police officials and staff, all of whom participated in the puja. SP Vaibhav Gaikwad performed the Ganesh puja with devotion in the presence of the police staff and later received the "teertha prasadam" (blessed offerings). Additionally, he partook of "Undralla Payasam" as prasadam.

Following the rituals, SP Gaikwad conveyed his wishes for the people of Nagarkurnool district, hoping that their lives be filled with peace and happiness, free from obstacles. He Told Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the entire district people.











































