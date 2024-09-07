Live
- Special Pujas Held at Shree Ganapati Temple by Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shree Ganesh for Vinayaka Chavithi
- Srinagar Colony urges officials to resolve overflowing drainage Issue
- Manolo Marquez warns fans about ‘reality’ of Indian football team ahead of Syria clash
- Is C-section or induction planned for Deepika, admission on Ganesh Chaturthi raises speculation
- Shivakumar urges Pralhad Joshi to 'convince' Centre for Mahadayi project
- Free Distribution of Clay Ganesh Idols
- Congress has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted: Karnataka BJP
- Starmer first UK Prime Minister to visit Ireland in five years
- Chhattisgarh Congress chief slams BJP govt over crimes against women
- Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin on a five-year deal worth 30 million Pounds: Report
Just In
SP Gaikwad Participated in Ganesh Puja
The SP extended Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people of the district.
Nagarkurnool: The SP extended Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people of the district.
SP Gaikwad prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people and for the removal of obstacles.
On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the police staff installed a Ganesh idol at the local police station premises in the district headquarters of Nagarkurnool. After the installation, the priest conducted the puja ceremoniously. The District SP, Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad, attended the event as the chief guest and personally performed the Ganesh puja. He was accompanied by Additional SP CH Rameshwar, DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, RI Jagan and Raghava rao, RSI kalyan , Si Govaradhan and other senior police officials and staff, all of whom participated in the puja. SP Vaibhav Gaikwad performed the Ganesh puja with devotion in the presence of the police staff and later received the "teertha prasadam" (blessed offerings). Additionally, he partook of "Undralla Payasam" as prasadam.
Following the rituals, SP Gaikwad conveyed his wishes for the people of Nagarkurnool district, hoping that their lives be filled with peace and happiness, free from obstacles. He Told Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the entire district people.