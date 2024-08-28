Live
SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath Implements Special Measures for Road Accident Prevention
Nagarkurnool: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath has taken special measures to prevent road accidents in Nagarkurnool district. As part of this initiative, various programs were conducted, and orders were issued to staff for accident prevention. One significant measure was addressing the sharp turns on the road from Achampet to Uppununthala, where frequent accidents have been causing fatalities, particularly during morning and night hours.
Upon bringing this issue to the attention of the SP, he directed the installation of warning signs with radium stickers at the dangerous curves on the road, making them visible to drivers at night. Under the supervision of Uppununthala SI Lenin, police placed the radium stickers to prevent accidents on these curves. Commuters and drivers, who travel in large numbers on this route daily, have praised the police for their efforts.