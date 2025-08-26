SP Issues Strict Guidelines for Ganesh Festival in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has issued a set of safety and regulatory guidelines for Ganesh Mandap organizers ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The instructions are aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of festivities, public safety, and prevention of untoward incidents during the festival.

Key guidelines include:

Traffic & Permissions: Ganesh Mandapams should be set up without causing traffic obstructions, and proper permissions must be obtained from relevant departments. Organizers must also seek approval from the concerned SDPO for the use of microphones. DJs are strictly prohibited.

Public Safety: Eve-teasing and anti-social activities around Mandapams will not be tolerated. Loudspeakers are banned after 10 PM as per Supreme Court orders, and sound levels must not exceed 12 decibels. Proper electricity wiring, safe sheds, strong platforms for idols, barricades, and adequate lighting must be arranged.

Emergency Measures: Organizers must keep water buckets, sand buckets, and fire safety equipment like fireballs at the venue to prevent fire hazards. CCTV cameras may be installed where required.

Immersion Day Precautions: Details of idol immersion, including date, route, and location, must be shared in advance with the local police. Processions must be orderly, with proper lighting for vehicles (rathams). Children should be kept away from immersion spots, and only swimmers should enter water bodies. Organizers are urged to avoid unsafe ponds or areas where excavation has left deep water pits.

Crowd Management: Queue systems must be maintained for devotees at Mandapams and during immersion. Volunteers must manage parking and prevent overcrowding. Organizers should remain vigilant against petty thefts and inform police immediately about suspicious persons, bags, or activities.

General Conduct: Consumption of alcohol and gambling (cards, betting) near Ganesh Mandapams is strictly prohibited. Youth are urged to remain calm and avoid quarrels. Rumors should not be believed or spread. Devotees are encouraged to opt for eco-friendly clay idols of smaller sizes to protect the environment.

SP Srinivasa Rao stressed that continuous police surveillance will be in place throughout the festivities and called upon citizens and organizers to cooperate with the police for a safe and peaceful celebration of Lord Ganesha.

Police helpline numbers have also been provided for public assistance: Dial 100 or Police Control Room at 8712670306.