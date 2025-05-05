Live
SP Srinivas Rao Addresses Public Grievances Through Weekly Prajavani Program in Gadwal
Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, stated that effective measures are being taken to address public grievances through the weekly Prajavani program, held every Monday for the convenience of citizens.
On this occasion, the SP personally interacted with eight applicants from various parts of the district who presented their complaints. After hearing their concerns, he spoke directly with the relevant officers over the phone and instructed them to submit detailed reports on each case.
SP Srinivas Rao emphasized that the main objective of the Prajavani initiative is to bring the police department closer to the public and ensure swift action in resolving their issues. He noted that every complaint is being registered online and is continuously monitored to ensure timely redressal.
The grievances received this week include:
2 complaints related to cheating,
1 complaint related to a land dispute,
1 case involving suspicions about a fire incident at a haystack,
4 other miscellaneous issues.
The SP reaffirmed the department’s commitment to taking immediate action on all genuine grievances brought forward by citizens.