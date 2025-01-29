SP stresses on quality of investigation

Bhupalapally: SP Kiran Khare emphasised that “quality of investigation” is very important for the police department to ensure that criminals are punished.

Chairing a crime review meeting with police officials at the district police office on Monday, Khare emphasised that police officials should act responsibly. Officials should conduct patrols and visible policing with Bluecodes vehicles and be accessible to the public.

He advised controlling crimes against women and responding promptly, setting up special surveillance on individuals involved in anti-social activities, and taking strict action against them. He stressed the need to install CCTV cameras in all areas under the jurisdiction of every police station in the district. SP Khare stated that advanced technology should be used in theft cases to catch criminals, recover stolen property, and deliver it to the victims as soon as possible.