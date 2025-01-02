SP unveils Hans India calendar

Live
Asifabad: SP Srinivas Rao on Wednesday unveiled the New Year Calendar of the Hans India daily here on Wednesday.
He said that the role of newspapers in taking the measures taken by the police department to the public as a part of crime prevention cannot be forgotten. It is admirable that Hans India daily is available in remote areas within a short period of time.
Hans India newspaper reporters Vasudevan Girish Kumar, Meharaj, Hans India newspaper cir-culation representative Mallesh, Press Club Honorary President Deekonda Satish Kumar, Press Club Town President Chippa Suresh, Accreditation Committee member Masade Santosh, Senior Journalist Solanki Ramesh were present in this calendar launch event.
